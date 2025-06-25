Photos: Samira Wiley and More in INTIMATE APPAREL at Donmar Warehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of Intimate Apparel, now playing at Donmar Warehouse. Directed by Linette Linton and starring Samira Wiley (Esther), Nicola Hughes (Mrs Dickson), Claudia Jolly (Mrs Van Buren), Kadiff Kirwan (George), Faith Omole (Mayme), Alex Waldmann (Mr Marks). See photos here!



New York, 1905. Samira Wiley plays Esther, who sews exquisite lingerie for women from all walks of life. Successful and fiercely independent, she dreams of opening her own beauty salon, but can’t shake the longing to fall in love. When she begins to receive beautiful letters from a lonesome stranger, it looks like it could just be her ticket to happiness.

