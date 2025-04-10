Photos: New WICKED West End Portraits Featuring Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WICKED has released new photography of the 2025 /26 company’s leading ladies, Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda, alongside Ozian, and continuing company member, James Titchener. See photos here!

As part of the musical’s new advertising campaign, four Elizabeth line stations have been transformed into Emerald Cities of their own. In an exciting promotional first, in partnership with Global, the Media & Entertainment group, the lights that border and illuminate the posters in the stations will shine Wicked green across 50 custom-lit posters at Bond Street, Farringdon, Liverpool Street and Tottenham Court Road for the next two weeks.

The new artwork heralds the arrival of the 2025/26 West End company, who, from Tuesday 25 March 2025 has starred Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Hannah Qureshi (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond) and Ross Carpenter (Boq), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young. Please click HERE for company biogs.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

