Photos: MISS SAIGON UK and Ireland Tour First Look Images

You can now get a first look at the new production of MISS SAIGON, which sees Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical reborn. Miss Saigon is currently playing at Manchester’s Palace Theatre, where it opened on Tuesday, 4 November and runs until Saturday, 15 November 2025. The tour will return to the Palace Theatre next summer to play an additional week from Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 14 November.

Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, International Tour; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Australian Tour) reprises their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. The Australian dates saw the actor take home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

The new UK production of MISS SAIGON also welcomes bright new talent and recent Brit School graduate, Julianne Pundan, as she makes her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane who has starred in DragonHeart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) as Chris, with 17-year old Bea Ward as Alternate Kim at certain performances.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls, is John, Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

The cast is completed by Mikko Juan (Hulu /BBC iPlayer’s Better Things, Urinetown: The Musical) as Thuy and Ace who reached the semi-finals of BBC 1’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team, as Gigi, Aaron Teoh as Alternate The Engineer, Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Anh Koha Trần, Yiling Yang, Aimee Yue and Carmen Zhu.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and Orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Ace, Seann Miley Moore and Company

Julianne Pundan, Mikko Juan

Julianne Pundan

Emily Langham

Seann Miley Moore

Jack Kane

Seann Miley Moore, Julianne Pundan

Seann Miley Moore

The company

Dom Hartley-Harris and Company

Julianne Pundan, Jack Kane