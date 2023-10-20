Photos: Jake Shears, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, and More at the Gala Night of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

The gala night was held on Thursday 19 October.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

All new photos have been released from the gala night of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club on Thursday 19 October.

The production currently stars music icons Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR AKA Self Esteem as The Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively. 

The cast also includes Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig. Nic Myers will play alternate Sally Bowles (scheduled to perform once a week).

The cast is completed by Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby, alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela LisondraNic MyersAndy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company is Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Cabaret
Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR

Jake Shears

Jake Shears

Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR

Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR

Becky Hill

Bimini

Callum Scott Howells

Claire Richards

Harriet Rose

Jamie xx

Jo Whiley

Joe Goddard

Jordan North

Laura Haddock

Luke Thompson

Mason Alexander Park

Mel C.

Minnie Driver

Neil Tennant

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Roberts

Oliver James Broughton

Omari Douglas

Otamere Guobadia

Raven

Richard Arnold

Robert Diament

Romy

Russell Tovey

Tom Rasmussen

Vick Hope





Recommended For You