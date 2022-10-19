Photos: Inside the First Day of Rehearsal For ORLANDO Starring Emma Corrin
All new photos have been released from the first day of Orlando rehearsals.
Orlando opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in the title role.
Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth 1st, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?
Photo Credit: Justine Matthew
Cast of Orlando
