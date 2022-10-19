Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the First Day of Rehearsal For ORLANDO Starring Emma Corrin

Orlando opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

All new photos have been released from the first day of Orlando rehearsals.

Orlando opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in the title role.

Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth 1st, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?

Photo Credit: Justine Matthew

Photos: Inside the First Day of Rehearsal For ORLANDO Starring Emma Corrin
Cast of Orlando

Photos: Inside the First Day of Rehearsal For ORLANDO Starring Emma Corrin
Cast of Orlando

Photos: Inside the First Day of Rehearsal For ORLANDO Starring Emma Corrin



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplacePhotos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplace
October 18, 2022

Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins runs @sohoplace, 4 Soho Place through 26 November 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
October 18, 2022

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water, directed by this year’s JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins that opens tomorrow, 19 October at the Orange Tree Theatre.
Cast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's Globe
October 18, 2022

Launching Shakespeare’s Globe’s Winter Season, Henry V opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November, running until 4 February.
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!
October 18, 2022

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.