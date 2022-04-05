Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse

pixeltracker

Cast includes: Déja J. Bowens (Mamie), Llewella Gideon (Duppy Mary), Kayla Meikle (Mary), Esther Smith (Miriam), Olivia Williams (May), and Susan Wooldridge (Merry).

Apr. 5, 2022  

The UK première of Jackie Sibblies Drury's MARYS SEACOLE will open at the Donmar Warehouse on 21 April with previews from 15 April, and runs until 4 June.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

"Scene One:
Mary Seacole stands before us.
If you don't know who she is, well,
look her the f**k up."

Mary Seacole was the pioneering Jamaican nurse who bravely voyaged to heal soldiers in the Crimean War. She was a traveller, a hotelier and a businesswoman. She was the most impressive woman you've ever met.

Putting the concept of a biopic through a kaleidoscope, MARYS SEACOLE is a dazzling exploration across oceans and eras of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care, and how, ultimately, no one is in charge of their own story.

Nadia Latif directs Déja J. Bowens (Mamie), Llewella Gideon (Duppy Mary), Kayla Meikle (Mary), Esther Smith (Miriam), Olivia Williams (May), and Susan Wooldridge (Merry).

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Kayla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Llewella Gideon, Kayla Meikle and Esther Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Llewella Gideon

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Kyla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Esther Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Kayla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Kayla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Deja J. Bowens

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Deja J. Bowens

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Esther Smith and Kayla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Deja J. Bowens and Esther Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Susan Wolldridge

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Olivia Williams and Nadia Latif

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Olivia Williams

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Susan Wooldridge and Kayla Meikle

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Nadia Latif and Tom Scutt

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Nadia Latif

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse
Llewells Gideon and Olivia Williams



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • CYRANO Movie Musical Postpones U.K. Release Date
  • ANYTHING GOES to be Broadcast on BBC
  • Cynthia Erivo Joins STRICTLY COME DANCING Judging Panel For 'Musicals Week'
  • BBC Announces SUNDAY NIGHT MUSICALS Series Line-Up