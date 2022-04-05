Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MARYS SEACOLE the Donmar Warehouse

The UK première of Jackie Sibblies Drury's MARYS SEACOLE will open at the Donmar Warehouse on 21 April with previews from 15 April, and runs until 4 June.

"Scene One:

Mary Seacole stands before us.

If you don't know who she is, well,

look her the f**k up."

Mary Seacole was the pioneering Jamaican nurse who bravely voyaged to heal soldiers in the Crimean War. She was a traveller, a hotelier and a businesswoman. She was the most impressive woman you've ever met.

Putting the concept of a biopic through a kaleidoscope, MARYS SEACOLE is a dazzling exploration across oceans and eras of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care, and how, ultimately, no one is in charge of their own story.