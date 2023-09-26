Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

The musical will open at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End on 1 November.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. The world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical will open at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End on 1 November, with previews from 7 October 2023. 

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical stars David Hunter as Henry, Joanna Woodward as Clare, Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse, Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad, Sorelle Marsh as Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor as the Librarian, Irfan Damani as Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar as Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge as Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe as Dr Kendrick. 

Also in the cast are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank. The role of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and  Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell.

It is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Crossroads Live.




