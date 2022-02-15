Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre

Rehearsal images for the critically acclaimed production of Small Island are released today. Adapted by Helen Edmundson from Andrea Levy's prize-winning novel and directed by Rufus Norris, the production will open on 24 February in the Olivier theatre.

Small Island brings to life the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK. Following the intricately connected stories of Hortense, newly arrived in London, landlady Queenie and servicemen Gilbert and Bernard, hope and humanity meet stubborn reality in their epic revival.

The role of Hortense will be played by Leonie Elliott, Bernard will be performed by Martin Hutson, Queenie by Mirren Mack and Leemore Marrett Jr is Gilbert.

The company also includes Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Chereen Buckley, Cavan Clarke, Adam Ewan, David Fielder, Amy Forrest, Andrew Frame, Stephanie Jacob, Sandra James-Young, CJ Johnson, Rebecca Lee, Rachel Lumberg, Alicia McKenzie, Daniel Norford, Tom Page, David Webber, Marcel White, and Flo Wilson.

The role of Little Michael will be performed by Asad-Shareef Muhammad, Theo-Oliver Townsend and Nasri Thompson and the role of Little Hortense by Ta'lia Harvey, Hosanna-Reine Grimwade and Renee Hart.

Set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, projection design by Jon Driscoll and associate projection designer Gino Ricardo Green, lighting design by Paul Anderson, composer and rehearsal music direction by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, sound associate Jonas Roebuck, movement direction by Coral Messam and fight direction by Kate Waters. Associate Director Denzel Westley-Sanderson with casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG.