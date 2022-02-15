Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre

pixeltracker

The production will open on 24 February in the Olivier theatre.  

Feb. 15, 2022  

Rehearsal images for the critically acclaimed production of Small Island are released today. Adapted by Helen Edmundson from Andrea Levy's prize-winning novel and directed by Rufus Norris, the production will open on 24 February in the Olivier theatre.

Small Island brings to life the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK. Following the intricately connected stories of Hortense, newly arrived in London, landlady Queenie and servicemen Gilbert and Bernard, hope and humanity meet stubborn reality in their epic revival.

The role of Hortense will be played by Leonie Elliott, Bernard will be performed by Martin Hutson, Queenie by Mirren Mack and Leemore Marrett Jr is Gilbert.

The company also includes Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Chereen Buckley, Cavan Clarke, Adam Ewan, David Fielder, Amy Forrest, Andrew Frame, Stephanie Jacob, Sandra James-Young, CJ Johnson, Rebecca Lee, Rachel Lumberg, Alicia McKenzie, Daniel Norford, Tom Page, David Webber, Marcel White, and Flo Wilson.

The role of Little Michael will be performed by Asad-Shareef Muhammad, Theo-Oliver Townsend and Nasri Thompson and the role of Little Hortense by Ta'lia Harvey, Hosanna-Reine Grimwade and Renee Hart.

Set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, projection design by Jon Driscoll and associate projection designer Gino Ricardo Green, lighting design by Paul Anderson, composer and rehearsal music direction by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, sound associate Jonas Roebuck, movement direction by Coral Messam and fight direction by Kate Waters. Associate Director Denzel Westley-Sanderson with casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Ensemble

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Alicia McKenzie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Amy Forrest

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Amy Forrest

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Amy Forrest, Martin Hutson, Mirren Mack, CJ Johnson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Andrew Frame

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Chereen Buckley and Sandra James-Young

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Chereen Buckley

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
CJ Johnson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
CJ Johnson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Coral Messam and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Courtney Winston

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Courtney Winston

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Daniel Norford and Chreen Buckley

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Daniel Norford

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
David Webber, Sandra James-Young and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Elliot Barnes-Worrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Elliot Barnes-Worrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Elliot Barnes-Worrell and Leonie Elliott

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Flo Wilson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Flo Wilson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leemore Marrett Jr and Alicia McKenzie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leemore Marrett Jr and Alicia McKenzie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leemore Marrett Jr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leemore Marrett Jr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leemore Marrett Jr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leian John Baptiste and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Leonie Elliott and Eliot Barnes-Worrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Martin Hutson and Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Mirren Mack and Martin Hutson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rachel Lumberg and Mirren Mack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rachel Lumberg

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rachel Lumberg

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rachel Lumberg, Tom Page, Amy Forrest, Andrew Frame

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rebecca Lee

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Rufus Norris, Denzel Westley-Sanderston, Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Sandra James-Young and Chereen Buckley

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Sandra James-Young

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SMALL ISLAND at the Olivier Theatre
SMALL ISLAND by Levy, , Novel by Andrea Levy adapted by Helen Edmunson, Director Rufus Norris, Set and Costume Designer - Katrina Lindsay, Projection Designer - Jon Driscoll, Lighting Designer - Paul Anderson, Composer - Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, Sound Designer - Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Movement Director - Coral Messam, Fight Director - Kate Waters, The National Theatre, 2022, Credit: Johan Persson


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

More Hot Stories For You