Photos: Inside Rehearsal For 2:22 - A GHOST STORY in the West End

Rehearsal photos have been released for the extended West End run of Danny Robins' edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The extension follows a record breaking run at the Noel Coward, a hugely successful run at the Gielgud Theatre and another successful run with the current cast at the Criterion Theatre, plus three Olivier Nominations including Best New Play, and winning the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage awards.

Tamsin Carroll will play the role of Lauren. Felix Scott will play the role of Sam. Laura Whitmore will play Jenny. Matt Willis will play Ben.

The production began its life last summer at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The current cast at the Criterion Theatre features Tom Felton as Sam, Mandip Gill as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury as Ben. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story will be at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles where it will run from 29 October to 4 December 2022.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear....What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up... until 2.22am... and then they will know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray