Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

The production runs in the West End until 23 March 2024.  

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 4 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation

The Motive and the Cue Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new photos have been released from opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Motive and the Cue at the Noel Coward Theatre, as well as the post-show party at The Crypt, St-Martins-in-the-Fields.

Photos include Jermone Flynn, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Bradley, Bertie Carvel, Laura Haddock, James Graham, Dame Zandra Rhodes and William Gao. Directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jack Thorne, the production runs in the West End until 23 March 2024.  

Check out the photos below!

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel. 

Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss and Tuppence Middleton play the iconic roles of Richard Burton, John Gielgud and Elizabeth Taylor.

They are joined by Allan Corduner as Hume Cronyn, Sarah Woodward as Eileen Herlie, Rebecca Collingwood as Linda Marsh, Luke Norris as William Redfield, Laurence Ubong Williams as Hugh McHaffie, Elena Delia as Jessica Levy, Huw Parmenter as Clement Fowler, Shaun Yusuf McKee as Robert Milli, Adam Sina as Frederick Young, Ryan Ellsworth as George Voskovec, Daniel Krikler as Dillon Evans and Waiter, David Tarkenter as Alfred Drake, Kate Tydman as Christine Cooper, Mark Extance as Mick Burrows and Stephanie Siadatan as Susannah Mason. 

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Will Transfer to the West End Photo
THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 Will Transfer to the West End

Following its critically acclaimed UK tour, The Merchant of Venice 1936 transfers to London’s West End for a limited season at the Criterion Theatre, from 15 February – 23 March.

2
Casting Announced for RSCS BEN AND IMO, written by Mark Ravenhill Photo
Casting Announced for RSC'S BEN AND IMO, written by Mark Ravenhill

Samuel Barnett and Victoria Yeates will make their Royal Shakespeare Company debuts to play, respectively, Benjamin Britten and Imogen Holst in the Company’s forthcoming production of Ben and Imo, written by Mark Ravenhill and directed by Erica Whyman.

3
Greenwich Dance Reveals Legacy Plans Ahead of Closure Photo
Greenwich Dance Reveals Legacy Plans Ahead of Closure

Greenwich Dance has announced plans for the continuation of its activity that supports communities and artists, through other organisations.

4
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month Photo
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month

Following The Little Big Things performance of The World Is Waiting on The Royal Variety Performance on Sunday night, the critically acclaimed new British musical, based on the Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, will released a West End cast album on Friday 5 January 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUEPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park Theatre
Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive SeasonSky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival HallSPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival Hall

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HARMONY
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SHUCKED

Recommended For You