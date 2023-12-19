Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

All new photos have been released from opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Motive and the Cue at the Noel Coward Theatre, as well as the post-show party at The Crypt, St-Martins-in-the-Fields.

Photos include Jermone Flynn, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Bradley, Bertie Carvel, Laura Haddock, James Graham, Dame Zandra Rhodes and William Gao. Directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jack Thorne, the production runs in the West End until 23 March 2024.

Check out the photos below!

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss and Tuppence Middleton play the iconic roles of Richard Burton, John Gielgud and Elizabeth Taylor.

They are joined by Allan Corduner as Hume Cronyn, Sarah Woodward as Eileen Herlie, Rebecca Collingwood as Linda Marsh, Luke Norris as William Redfield, Laurence Ubong Williams as Hugh McHaffie, Elena Delia as Jessica Levy, Huw Parmenter as Clement Fowler, Shaun Yusuf McKee as Robert Milli, Adam Sina as Frederick Young, Ryan Ellsworth as George Voskovec, Daniel Krikler as Dillon Evans and Waiter, David Tarkenter as Alfred Drake, Kate Tydman as Christine Cooper, Mark Extance as Mick Burrows and Stephanie Siadatan as Susannah Mason.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce