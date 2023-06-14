Photos: Inside Gala Night For GREASE at the Dominion Theatre

The production celebrated its return to London last night, 13 June.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Last night (13 June), Grease celebrated its return to London's West End with a Gala performance at the Dominion Theatre. Guests in attendance included Arlene Phillips (Choreographer of Grease), Louise Redknapp (Teen Angel), Alison Steadman, Jason Manford, Suzanne Shaw, Tamzin Outhwaite and more.

Check out photos below!

Grease is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips and stars Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre in the role of Teen Angel (check website for their dates), Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo and Solomon Davy as Kenickie.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.  In 2022, Grease was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. Grease recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of Grease is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Abbie Quinnen
Abbie Quinnen

Alina Rafikova
Alina Rafikova

Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman

Amira Arasteh
Amira Arasteh

Amy Hart
Amy Hart

Arlene Phillips & Louise Redkapp
Arlene Phillips & Louise Redkapp

Arlene Phillips
Arlene Phillips

Jason Manford
Jason Manford

Jason Manford
Jason Manford

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Jodie Weston
Jodie Weston

Larissa Eddie
Larissa Eddie

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Nadia Jae
Nadia Jae

Nadiya Bychkova
Nadiya Bychkova

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Richard Arnold
Richard Arnold

Suzanne Shaw
Suzanne Shaw

Tamzin Outhwaite
Tamzin Outhwaite

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Recommended For You