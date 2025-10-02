Photos: Hiran Abeysekera and Cast in HAMLET at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie’s sharp, stylish and darkly funny reimagining of Hamlet, which opens tonight in the Lyttelton theatre and runs until 22 November 2025. Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) makes his highly anticipated return to the National Theatre to play the eponymous role in this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Hamlet will also be broadcast to cinemas through National Theatre Live from 22 January 2026.

The full cast includes Joe Bolland (Guildenstern), Phil Cheadle (Marcellus), Ayesha Dharker (Gertrude), Ryan Ellsworth (Ghost), Tom Glenister (Laertes), Mary Higgins (Osric), Liz Jadav (Nurse), Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer (Fortinbras), Hari Mackinnon (Rosencrantz), Francesca Mills (Ophelia), Sophia Papadopoulos (Cornelius), Alistair Petrie (Claudius), Siobhán Redmond (First Player), Seb Slade (Francisco), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Polonius), Noel White (Bernardo) and Tessa Wong (Horatio).

Director Robert Hastie is joined in the creative team by set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Richard Taylor, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG and associate director Georgie Staight.

The play’s the thing. Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Are you watching closely? Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

The production is supported by Bagri Foundation, whose trustee Dr Alka Bagri said: "We are incredibly proud to support this fresh and ambitious take on the classic Shakespeare tragedy, as part of Indhu Rubasingham’s first season as Director of the National Theatre. Bagri Foundation exists to platform incredible Asian talent on a global stage, and we are so excited to see the award-winning Sri Lankan actor Hiran Abeysekera take on this legendary role.”

Photo credit: Sam Taylor