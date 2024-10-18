Photos: HERE & NOW - THE OFFICIAL STEPS MUSICAL in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of HERE & NOW - the Official Steps Musical which is also co-produced by the band ROYO with Pete Waterman. The musical opens on 9 November at the Alexandra, Birmingham for a limited engagement until 30 November 2024. Check out the photos below!

HERE & NOW is a brand new musical from UK pop band Steps, using their iconic music, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener. Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

HERE & NOW stars Rebecca Lock as Caz, Hiba Elchikhe as Neeta, Sharlene Hector as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie with Finty Williams, Dan Partridge, Helen Colby, Gary Milner, River Medway, Edward Baker Duly and John Stacey, as Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley respectively.

Welcome to the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

