Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

pixeltracker

Starring Wendi Peters and Bill Ward, Washington Irvingâ€™s classic tale has been adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks.

Sep. 15, 2021 Â 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Stars of the stage and screen, Wendi Peters (Big! The Musical; Coronation Street) and Bill Ward (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Emmerdale), will lead a thrilling new production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Washington Irving's classic tale has been adapted by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy), unleashing one of the most terrifying monsters from the horror canon on stage - the Headless Horseman. The ghoulish and edge-of-the-seat experience will tour theatres across the UK later this year.

With Hallowmas fast approaching, Sleepy Hollow simmers with anticipation. Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems. When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity.


Transforming the American Dream into the American Gothic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow unleashes terror on the stage, in a heart-pounding visual masterpiece directed by Jake Smith (The Hound of the Baskervilles; A Christmas Carol; I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard), with jaw-dropping illusions by Filipe J. Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical; Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things). Tilted Wig is excited to return to stages across the UK with their incredible new touring production. This haunting premiere revitalises a classic text for a new audience.

Director Jake Smith comments, Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage. This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story. It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world.

This production has allowed an incredible ensemble of actors to viscerally and inventively bring the Hollow to life. It is a piece that shines on our actors' athleticism, which is really exciting as we look to theatre returning. We look forward to transporting the audience through a quest of logic and illusion, creating fear and defying expectation.

Photo Credit: Credit Craig Sugden

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Bill Ward

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Bill Ward, Sam Jackson, Wendi Peters, and Tommy Sim'aan

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Billy Ward, Lewis Cope

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Jake Smith

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Lewis Cope, Tommy Sim'aam

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Lewis Cope

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Lewis Cope, Tommy Sim'aam. and Rose Quentin

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Rose Quentin and Bill Ward

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Bill Ward, Sam Jackson, Wendi Peters, and Tommy Sim'aan

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Bill Ward, Sam Jackson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Sam Jackson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Tommy Sim'aan

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Wendi Peters

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
Bill Ward,Wendi Peters


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand