Photos: First Look at the West End Transfer of HAMNET

Royal Shakespeare Company has released new production images for the West End transfer of Hamnet. The production is based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, and it has been adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman.

The full cast includes Gabriel Akuwudike (Bartholomew), Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Ajani Cabey (Hamnet/Thomas Day), Phoebe Campbell (Susanna), Mhairi Gayer (Tilly/Caterina/Landlady), Frankie Hastings (Eliza), Karl Haynes (Ned/Physician/Condell), Alex Jarrett (Judith), Madeleine Mantock (Agnes Hathaway), Hannah McPake (Jude/Physician’s Wife), Liza Sadovy (Mary), Tom Varey (William Shakespeare) and Peter Wight (John/Will Kempe). Haydn Burke and Faye Campbell complete the cast as off-stage understudies.

Warwickshire, 1582. Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer, meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. Drawn together by powerful but hidden impulses, they create a life together and make a family.

As William moves to London to discover his place in the world of theatre, Agnes stays at home to raise their three children but she is the constant presence and purpose of his life.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

The production features Set and Costume Design by Tom Piper, Lighting by Prema Mehta, Music by Oğuz Kaplangi, Sound Design by Simon Baker, Movement by Ayse Tashkiran, Dramaturgy by Pippa Hill, Fights by Kate Waters and Casting by Amy Ball CDG.

Hamnet has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and was named both Waterstones Book of the Year and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2020. The novel also saw Maggie O’Farrell named the winner of the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction; the UK's most prestigious annual book award celebrating and honouring fiction written by women. As the No. 1 Sunday Times Bestseller in 2021, Hamnet was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (2021) and British Book awards ‘Fiction Book of the Year’ (2021).

A limited number of day seats will be available for every performance at £25. These seats will be available to book in person at the Garrick Theatre from midday, or online via the Nimax website from 12.30pm, valid for that day’s performance.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan