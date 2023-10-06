Photos: First Look at the West End Transfer of HAMNET

Performances run Saturday 30 September 2023 – Saturday 17 February 2024.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo 4 TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

Royal Shakespeare Company has released new production images for the West End transfer of Hamnet. The production is based on Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel, and it has been adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. 

The full cast includes Gabriel Akuwudike (Bartholomew), Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Ajani Cabey (Hamnet/Thomas Day), Phoebe Campbell (Susanna), Mhairi Gayer (Tilly/Caterina/Landlady), Frankie Hastings (Eliza), Karl Haynes (Ned/Physician/Condell), Alex Jarrett (Judith), Madeleine Mantock (Agnes Hathaway), Hannah McPake (Jude/Physician’s Wife), Liza Sadovy (Mary), Tom Varey (William Shakespeare) and Peter Wight (John/Will Kempe). Haydn Burke and Faye Campbell complete the cast as off-stage understudies. 

Warwickshire, 1582. Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer, meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. Drawn together by powerful but hidden impulses, they create a life together and make a family. 

As William moves to London to discover his place in the world of theatre, Agnes stays at home to raise their three children but she is the constant presence and purpose of his life.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

The production features Set and Costume Design by Tom Piper, Lighting by Prema Mehta, Music by Oğuz Kaplangi, Sound Design by Simon Baker, Movement by Ayse Tashkiran, Dramaturgy by Pippa Hill, Fights by Kate Waters and Casting by Amy Ball CDG.

Hamnet has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and was named both Waterstones Book of the Year and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2020. The novel also saw Maggie O’Farrell named the winner of the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction; the UK's most prestigious annual book award celebrating and honouring fiction written by women. As the No. 1 Sunday Times Bestseller in 2021, Hamnet was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (2021) and British Book awards ‘Fiction Book of the Year’ (2021). 

A limited number of day seats will be available for every performance at £25. These seats will be available to book in person at the Garrick Theatre from midday, or online via the Nimax website from 12.30pm, valid for that day’s performance. 

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet

Hamnet





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios Photo
Tickets From £20 for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Martins Imhangbe (Bridgerton) plays the title role in this fast-paced version of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies which features Iago played by three actors - Michael C. Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones.

2
Review: MÁM, MICHAEL KEEGAN-DOLAN, Sadlers Wells Photo
Review: MÁM, MICHAEL KEEGAN-DOLAN, Sadler's Wells

A mega night at the theatre.

3
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

With a charming libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, and folk-style music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, The Book Thief is filled with the warmth of a young girl's friendships and discoveries. But the dangers of war and Nazi rhetoric are a constant threat beneath the surface.

4
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium Photo
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium

If you haven’t seen Foil, Arms & Hog live, you’ve probably seen one of their many sketches on YouTube, where their videos have reached hundreds of millions of views. The trio’s specialty is sketch comedy, and their show at the Palladium brings audiences exactly that.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You