Photos: First Look at the West End Premiere of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

All new production photos have been released for the West End premiere of Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Check out the photos below!

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley. With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.

This new British musical is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 3 August 2024.

The cast includes, Jonathan Andre playing the role of Max, Elizabeth Ayodele playing the role of Joy, Jonathon Bentley playing the role of Gary, Mya Fox-Scott is making her professional debut, playing the role of Jenny, Joel Harper-Jackson playing the role of Harry, Sharlene Hector playing the role of Grace, Samuel Jordan is reprising the role of Jimmy, Rachael Louise Miller is reprising the role of Cathy, Mel Lowe playing the role of Connie, David McKechnie is reprising the role of Joe/Workman, Baker Mukasa reprising the role of George, Alastair Natkiel reprising the role of Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford playing the role of Poppy, Adam Price is reprising the role of Charles, Lauryn Redding playing the role of Nikki, Nicola Sloane is reprising the role of Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman is playing the role of Justine, and Rachael Wooding is reprising the role of Rose. They are joined by Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company completing the cast are, Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renée Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.

Robert Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; orchestrator and arranger, originating music supervisor, Tom Deering; lighting designer, Mark Henderson; sound designer, Bobby Aitken; wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa, casting director, Stuart Burt CDG, children’s casting director, Chloe Blake, dialect coaches Michaela Kennen and Shereen Ibrahim. Associate director is Elin Schofield, associate choreographer is Thomas Herron, musical director and associate music supervisor is Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer is Jonas Roebuck and associate costume designer is Sally Wilson.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a multi-award-winning production, winning ‘Best New Musical’ at the 2023 Olivier Awards with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawleyand Tom Deering also winning ‘Best Original Score and New Orchestrations’. It was recently awarded the internationally recognised ‘Made in Sheffield’® accolade, the first time a theatre production has received this unique trademark. Previously it has won the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre and ‘Best Musical Production’ at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg