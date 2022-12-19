Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
This thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship is visiting 29 towns and cities, across the UK and Ireland.
All new production photos have been released for the National Theatre's critically acclaimed The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship is visiting 29 towns and cities, across the UK and Ireland. This show opens on Tuesday 20 December at The Lowry in Salford and tours until 30 September 2023.
The 17-strong ensemble cast are: Charlie Brooks (Ursula), Daniel Cornish (alternate Boy), Trevor Fox (Dad), Emma-Jane Goodwin (understudy), Paolo Guidi (ensemble), Millie Hikasa (Lettie Hempstock), Lewis Howard (understudy), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Ginnie Hempstock), Jasmeen James (understudy), Ronnie Lee (ensemble), Aimee McGoldrick (ensemble), Laurie Ogden (Sis), Keir Ogilvy (Boy), Domonic Ramsden (ensemble), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (understudy), Risha Silvera (understudy) and Finty Williams (Old Mrs Hempstock).
Charlie Brooks is scheduled to perform in Salford, Woking, Leicester, Plymouth, Sunderland, Bath, Belfast, Dublin, Bradford, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff, with further venues to be confirmed.
Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean - a place where everything is possible... Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.
This first major stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.
The award-winning creative team also includes set designer, Fly Davis; costume and puppet designer, Samuel Wyer; movement director, Steven Hoggett; composer, Jherek Bischoff; lighting designer, Paule Constable; sound designer, Ian Dickinson; magic and illusions director and designer, Jamie Harrison; puppetry director, Finn Caldwell and casting director, Naomi Downham. The associate creative team includes associate director, Sophie Dillon Moniram; associate set designer, Tim Blazdell; associate movement director, Jess Williams; associate lighting designers, Rob Casey (for Ammonite) and Tom Turner; associate sound designer, Chris Reid; associate magic and illusions director, John Bulleid; and associate puppetry director, Gareth Aled.
Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour can be booked via oceanonstage.com
Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
Aimee McGolderick, Charlie Brooks, Trevor Fox
Charlie Brooks, Keir Ogilvy
Domonic Ramsden, Keir Ogilvy, Aimee McGolderick, Millie Hikasa
Finty Williams, Kemi-Bo Jacobs
Finty Williams, Millie Hikasa
Keir Ogilvy, Finty Williams, Millie Hikasa
Keir Ogilvy, Millie Hikasa, and cast
Keir Ogilvy, Millie Hikasa, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, and cast
Millie Hikasa, Keir Ogilvy
Millie Hikasa
Millie Hikasa, Keir Ogilvy
Cast
