Photos: First Look at the New Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in Rehearsal

The new cast members will begin performances at the Duchess Theatre on Tuesday 4 April 2023. 

Mar. 07, 2023  

All new stunt rehearsal photos has been released, featuring the new cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, who begin performances at the Duchess Theatre on Tuesday 4 April 2023.

The new cast - the majority making their West End Day-Boos - includes Rolan Bell as Robert, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris, Luke Dayhill as Jonathan, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Gavin Dunn as Trevor, Iona Fraser as Annie, Keith Ramsay as Dennis, and Ross Virgo as Max. The company is completed by Harry Bradley, Elliot Goodhill, Rosie Meek, Hisham Abdel Razek, and Tommi Vicky.

The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running comedy in the West End - now crashing through its 9th chaotic year, and is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929).

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

The Play That Goes Wrong
Amy Milburn and company

The Play That Goes Wrong
Daniel Cech-Lucas

The Play That Goes Wrong
Gavin Andre Dunn, Elliot Goodhill

The Play That Goes Wrong
Harry Bradley, Tommi Vicky, Elliot Goodhill

The Play That Goes Wrong
Hisham Abdel Razek

The Play That Goes Wrong
Jami Reid-Quarrell

The Play That Goes Wrong
Lucy Doyle

The Play That Goes Wrong
Rolan Bell, Ross Virgo

The Play That Goes Wrong
Rolan Bell, Daniel Cech-Lucas, Luke Dayhill

The Play That Goes Wrong
Rolan Bell, Luke Dayhill, Rosie Meek




