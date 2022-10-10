Photos: First Look at all New Portraits of the New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Click Here for More on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released family portraits of the Potters, the Granger-Weasleys and the Malfoys in advance of the new Company's first performance on 13 October 2022. The original two-part multi award-winning production is currently booking to 30 July 2023.

Sam Crane plays Harry Potter, with Frances Grey as Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant who plays their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and Michelle Gayle continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard continues as Draco Malfoy and Adam Wadsworth plays his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, Henry Maynard, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-asha Walton. Fletcher Bell, Alice Langton-Farrell, Max Forde, Lottie Grey, Rafferty Ison, Abbiegail Mills and Harry Munson, who alternate two children's roles, complete the 46-strong company.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eight story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. This summer, the international phenomenon celebrates the start of its seventh year with six productions running worldwide in London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Tickets remain priced from £15 per part. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child partners with TodayTix for The Friday Forty, the production's Lottery for Patrons to apply for some of the very best seats in the theatre priced at £40 (£20 per part) which will secure a seat for both Part One and Part Two on consecutive performances. The regular performance schedule is as follows - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

Tickets are now on sale for the next access performance on Saturday 5 November 2022 which will be captioned. For patrons with physical access needs call 0330 333 4815 (please note, there are no general ticket sales on this number) or email CursedChildAccess@nimaxtheatres.com

Details of all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at HarryPottertheplay.com