Photos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre

All new photos have been released from Winner's Curse at Park Theatre.

TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.

The show continues the long-standing relationship between Clive Anderson and Dan Patterson, who have previously worked together on shows including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Clive Anderson's Chat Room, and sees Anderson return to Park Theatre to be directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Jez Bond after appearing in Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2.

Two countries are locked in battle over a strip of land when a fragile ceasefire provides a chance for peace. Over the negotiating table, cynical diplomats, idealistic peacemakers and meddling mediators try to navigate a perilous path to agreement as the threat of continued conflict looms ever larger.

Performances run Wednesday 8 Feb - Saturday 11 March.