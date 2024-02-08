Photos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Performances run through 15 June 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 1 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 2 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

The Hills of California Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new production photos have been released for Jez Butterworth’s new play, The Hills of California.

The cast is led by Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman, The Nevers, Outlander), Leanne Best (Sweat, Ripper Street, Line of Duty), Ophelia Lovibond (Minx, W1A, The Effect) and Helena Wilson (Vogue World, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern) as the Webb family.

They are joined by Bryan Dick, Shaun Dooley, Corey Johnson, Richard Lumsden, Natasha Magigi, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Will Barratt, Georgina Hellier, Alfie Jackson, Lucy Moran, Stevie Raine, Jasmyn Banks, Jessica Elisa Boyd, Monica Faldes, William Lawlor and Angela Phinnimore.

Following their multi-award-winning triumph, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, writer of Jerusalem, and Sam Mendes, director of The Lehman Trilogy, return to the West End to bring you The Hills of California. The latest play from the acclaimed playwright will run at Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited season from 27 January to 15 June 2024.

About the Play

Blackpool, 1976. The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving. In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother’s run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs.  

The creative team for The Hills of California is Writer: Jez Butterworth, Director: Sam Mendes, Designer: Rob Howell, Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers, Composer, Sound Designer and Arranger: Nick Powell, Choreographer: Ellen Kane, Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Candida Caldicot, Casting Director: Amy Ball, Young Person’s Casting Director: Verity Naughton and Associate Director: Zoé Ford Burnett.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

The Hills of California
Helena Wilson

The Hills of California
Laura Donnelly

The Hills of California
Laura Donnelly and Nicola Turner, Nancy Allsop, Lara McDonnell, Sophia Ally

The Hills of California
Laura Donnelly and Lara McDonnell

The Hills of California
Leanne Best

The Hills of California
Nicola Turner, Nancy Allsop, Lara McDonnell, Sophia Ally

The Hills of California
Ophelia Lovibond




RELATED STORIES

1
IN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This March Photo
IN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This March

Upstairs at the Gatehouse and Design & Canvas Co. present In Clay, a new musical set in 1930s Paris. Performances run 13th March – 7th April. Learn more about the musical here!

2
Andrew Leveson Appointed Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Photo
Andrew Leveson Appointed Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company

The Board of the RSC has announced the appointment of Andrew Leveson as Executive Director. Learn more about Leveson ehre!

3
Watch: FROZENs Samantha Barks Sings Dangerous To Dream Photo
Watch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream'

Watch Samantha Barks sing Dangerous To Dream from Frozen. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!

4
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End Photo
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder is headed to the West End! After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.

More Hot Stories For You

Watch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream' in New Music VideoWatch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream' in New Music Video
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West EndKATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End
National Theatre's WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024National Theatre's WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024
Wilton's Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season LineupWilton's Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You