Photos: First Look at Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren in Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE

Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren star in Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Marry Me a Little’, the inaugural production at new West End fringe venue, the Stage Door Theatre. Check out all new photos of the duo in the show below!

A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Sondheim, Marry Me a Little will run 28th Feb - 13th April.

It will be directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of the Stage Door Theatre, who is no stranger to Sondheim musicals having produced and directed both Follies and Into the Woods at his former home, the Landor Theatre, in North Clapham.

Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were mostly culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A LittleNight Music. This production will feature the more modern songlist of the 2012 Keen Company production - but be prepared for acouple of surprises!”



Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they’re just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams.

Photo Credit: Peter Davies