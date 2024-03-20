Photos: First Look at SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre.

Beverley Knight stars as Deloris Van Cartier alongside Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther, Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O’Hara.

The company is completed by Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL will run at the Dominion Theatre until 31 August 2024.

From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert. Further casting to be announced soon.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Robbie Wilson and Curve.