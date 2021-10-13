Photos: First Look at LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at Donmar Warehouse
Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale, Richard Katz, and Abigail Weinstock.
Donmar Warehouse presents the world première of Love And Other Acts Of Violence by Cordelia Lynn.
Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man) joining the previously announced Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba). The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.
There is a war coming.... A war that will last for a hundred years....I think it is already here. I think we've been fighting it a long time"
A young Jewish physicist and an activist poet meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence. Cordelia Lynn's new play is a subversive and intimate love story about inheritance and the cycles of politics and history.
Learn more by visiting www.donmarwarehouse.com or calling 020 3282 3808
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Abigail Weinstock, Tom Mothersdale
