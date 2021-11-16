Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Park Theatre

All new production images have been released for LITTLE WOMEN, the musical based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The production began previews on 11 November and will open officially tomorrow, Wednesday 17 November.

Starring: Ryan Bennet as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian as Laurie, Anastasia Martin as Beth, Mary Moore as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson as Marmee and Lydia White as Jo.

LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Jo, the second eldest of the March daughters and an aspiring writer, receives yet another rejection from a publisher. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells Jo she can do better by making her stories more personal. Begrudgingly, Jo weaves the story of how she and her sisters grew up in Civil War America - a tale of self-discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

LITTLE WOMEN has a book by stage and screen writer Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland and is directed by Bronagh Lagan.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith