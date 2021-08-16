Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS
Photos: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre
The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
JERSEY BOYS began previews on 28 July at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre and officially opens tomorrow night, Tuesday 17 August.
Check out photos of the production below!
The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.
The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
For more information visit: https://jerseyboysmusical.co.uk/
Photo credit: Mark Senior
Adam Bailey, Ben Joyce, Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson
Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey, Benjamin Yates, Karl James Wilson
Cast
Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey, Benjamin Yates
Karl James Wilson, Ben Joyce, Benjamin Yates
Karl James Wilson, Benjamin Yates, Ben Joyce, Adam Bailey
Melanie Bright, Helen Ternet, Koko Basigara
Karl James Wilson, Adam Bailey, Ben Joyce