Photos: First Look at HistoryRiot's 1797: THE MARINER'S REVENGE

Performances run through 12 November.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The production images have been released for HistoryRiot's thrilling promenade show 1797: The Mariner's Revenge. This haunting and hilarious production, written by Mark Knightley, will take audiences through the never-before-seen attics of the Admiral's House at the Old Royal Naval College. As Lord Nelson dines in the grand rooms below, upstairs in the attic, an injured mariner plots revenge...

An extra-special spooky experience over Halloween includes a 30-minute after-dark guided tour of gory stories from the Old Royal Naval College in some of the hidden areas of the site. This thrilling tour-and-show combo includes access to areas of the site rarely open to the public.

The Old Royal Naval College are collaborating with HistoryRiot and Tramshed on this site-specific show, which will include two relaxed performances with BSL interpretation.

