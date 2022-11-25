Photos: First Look at Emma Corrin in MGC's ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre
Performances run 26 November - 25 February.
Get an all new first look at Emma Corrin in MGC's Orlando. Check out the photos below!
Joining Corrin, in the title role, are Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell). Michael Grandage's production opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.
The production sees Emma Corrin returning to the London stage as the title role in Orlando, from the novel by Virginia Woolf in a new version by Neil Bartlett. Michael Grandage directs, reuniting him with Corrin, following their recent collaboration on the feature film My Policeman for Amazon.
