Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace

All new production photos have been released from CRUEL INTENTIONS: The '90s Musical at The Other Palace. The stage musical is based on the hit 1999 Hollywood movie (now celebrating its 25th anniversary) and is packed with ‘90s pop classics from Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC, R.E.M and many more!

Performances began on 11 January, and will run for 14 weeks.

Check out the photos below!



Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) and Daniel Bravo (Witness for the Prosecution) lead the cast as Kathryn and Sebastian the manipulative step-siblings, with Abbie Budden (Peter Pan, TikTok star) as Annette and Rose Galbraith (Old Friends) as Cecile.



Completing the line-up are Josh Barnett (Newsies, Last 5 Years) as Blaine, Jess Buckby (42nd Street, Anything Goes) as Ms Bunny Caldwell / Dr Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N’Da (RSC) as Ronald and Barney Wilkinson (Bonnie & Clyde, Bat out of Hell) as Greg, with further casting to be announced.



Step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, manipulative monsters flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter. Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school and the diabolical duo become entangled in their own mesh of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results...



Based on Roger Kumble’s classic hit film Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair - this year celebrating its 25th anniversary - and also inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical was created byordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble.

A wild nostalgic throwback laced with a soundtrack of the greatest ‘90s pop classics, all performed live, including ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ by The Verve, R.E.M’s ‘Losing My Religion’, Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’, ‘I Saw the Sign’ by Ace of Base, Christina Aguilera’s ‘Genie in a Bottle’, TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’, Boyz II Men’s ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, *NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Britney Spears’ ’Sometimes’ and many more.





This London premiere is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, who recently produced the smash hit Heathers The Musical to great success in the West End, on UK tour and at The Other Palace.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith