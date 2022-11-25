Photos: First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY â€“ THE MUSICAL at Leeds Playhouse

The spectacular new production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL, presented by Leeds Playhouse in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions, opens this week.

Premiering in the Quarry theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November - 28 January, the production will then head out on a major UK tour.

Check out photos below!

Nearly 45,000 people have already booked their golden ticket to see this unmissable musical spectacular at Leeds Playhouse, including families, schools and a diverse range of community groups.

Gareth Snook leads this incredibly talented group of performers as Willy Wonka, with Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton sharing the role of Charlie Bucket in Leeds.

Based on Roald Dahl's glorious story, this marvellous musical adventure takes us into the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory with five young people who find a golden ticket. The famous five include Kazmin Borrer (Veruca Salt), best known for her starring role in both the UK tour and film version of the smash hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Teddy Hinde (Mike Teavee), who recently starred in Bird Brigade at The Other Palace; Marisha Morgan (Violet Beauregarde), known for her role in Top Boy on Netflix; and Robin SimÃµes da Silva (Augustus Gloop), who recently starred in the UK tour of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The loving Bucket family all live happily together in a tiny house with only one bed, which the four grandparents share. Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze who was part of Grace Not Dead Enough on ITV1; Grandpa George by Christopher Howell, who recently took part in The Witches of Eastwick in Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans, who performed in Brief Encounter at the Watermill Theatre; Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins, who is widely known from her starring role in the Australian soap Neighbours; and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury, who recently starred in the hit comedy-drama series Heartstopper on Netflix.

The fully company includes Jamie Armour, Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Molly Cleere, Adam Crossley, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies - last seen at Leeds Playhouse in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Lucy Hutchison, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's Artistic Director James Brining and adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this dazzling reinvention of the successful West End and Broadway musical will transport the show to mouth-watering new heights for audiences in Leeds.

Joining James in the creative team are Music Supervisor & Orchestrations David Shrubsole; Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett; Choreographer Emily Jane Boyle; Musical Director Ellen Campbell; Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell; Sound Designer Mike Walker; Video Designer Simon Wainwright; Illusions Chris Fisher; Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Jim Arnold Casting); Grace McInerny (Casting Assistant); Children's Casting Director Emily and LJ (Keston & Keston); Orchestral Management Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited); Voice Coach Eleanor Manners; Associate Director Priya Patel Appleby; Associate Choreographer Natasha Volley; Associate Video Designer David Callanan; Rehearsal Pianist and Children's MD Jamie Noar; Assistant Director Karlene Wray; Assistant LX Guy Jones; Assistant SD Chris Simpson; Fight Director Kenan Ali and Sign Language Consultant Stephen Collins.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, this devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and wild confectionary wizard Willy Wonka will take audiences to a world of pure imagination.