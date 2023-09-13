Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour

The show is currently touring the UK

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Production photos from the new production of Calendar Girls the Musical have been released. Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, the cast includes recent stars from Coronation Street and EastEnders (Amy Robbins and Tanya Franks), three recording stars whose hit records have approached nearly 70 million in sales (Lyn Paul with The New Seekers, Maureen Nolan with The Nolans and musical theatre star Marti Webb), the co-star of one of TV’s most popular series of the last twenty years (Honeysuckle Weeks of Foyles War), and Paula Tappenden star of Blood Brothers.  

Five of the announced leading ladies have also starred as Mrs Johnstone in Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers during its record-breaking West End run and across the UK on tour.

Tanya Franks, Maureen Nolan, Lyn Paul, Amy Robbins, Paula Tappenden, Marti Webb, and Honeysuckle Weeks will bare all as the group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire town who set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

This brand new production sees this incredible true story continue to bloom, with a reimagined book and new music bringing the joy to life.  

Tim Firth, co-writer of the show, says:

‘Pre-pandemic I had been preparing the musical for a foreign production which was of course then postponed. When the skies cleared and a new production in the UK was proposed I looked back and thought, ‘This is the version we ought to stage’. The story and songs, a little like the real world, had been thrown in the air and come back slightly different. What we had in our hands lay somewhere between the original play and the original musical and it seemed right for a time when sunlight, optimism and humour seemed more necessary than ever. Like the calendar itself, it seemed that something dark had created something unexpectedly bright.

Gary Barlow, co-writer of the show, says:

‘I am delighted to be working on this new production of Calendar Girls and getting ready for the joy, the laughter, and the nostalgia to take the stage again. It’s been 20 years this year since the film was released, and around 10 years since I first saw Tim’s play with my mum Marjorie. We’ve already had a fantastic time in the rehearsal room workshopping the show and weaving in new music, reworked songs and reimagining the book. We cannot wait to see the way these incredible leading ladies bring the story to bloom as we head out on tour later this year’.

Photo Credit:  Alex Harvey-Brown

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
The cast of Calendar Girls the Musical a?" 2023 tour

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
The cast of Calendar Girls the Musical a?" 2023 tour

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Lyn Paul (Jessie), Tanya Franks (Annie), Marti Webb (Celia), Honeysuckle Weeks (Cora)

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Lyn Paul (Jessie), Tanya Franks (Annie), Maureen Nolan (Ruth) , Honeysuckle Weeks (Cora) and Amy Robbins (Chris)

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
The cast of Calendar Girls the Musical a?" 2023 tour

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
The cast of Calendar Girls the Musical a?" 2023 tour

Photos: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Tanya Franks (Annie)




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestros Online Platform Photo
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters.

2
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October Photo
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello. Find out how you can stream the production for free here!

3
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

London Theatre Week: Tickets From just £15 for The Ocean at the End of the Lane. From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Good Omens, Coraline and The Sandman, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only.

4
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre Photo
Double Bill of THE SNOW QUEEN and THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Polka Theatre

Full cast and creative team details have been revealed for Polka Theatre's 2023 Winter shows. Learn more about The Snow Queen and The Night Before Christmas here, and find out how to get tickets!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Full Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLANDFull Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLAND
Kay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor FayeKay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive DirectorCatherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director
Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You