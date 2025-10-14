Photos: English National Opera's ALBERT HERRING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for English National Opera's Albert Herring. Performances run 13, 16 October at the London Coliseum and 21, 22 October at Lowry, Salford. Check out the photos below!

English National Opera (ENO) will present a semi-staged production of Benjamin Britten's comic opera Albert Herring, directed and designed by Antony McDonald for a limited run: Monday 13 and Thursday 16 October at the London Coliseum and Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 October at Lowry in Salford, as part of its ongoing partnership with Greater Manchester.

Following the success of ENO's previous semi-staged productions at the London Coliseum – Gloriana, Duke Bluebeard's Castle and Suor Angelica, this will be the first time in its history that ENO has presented Albert Herring.

The unlikely rebel Albert is played by the young tenor Caspar Singh, following his performance at the opening concert of the BBC Proms.

ENO has had a strong connection with the works of Benjamin Britten and has been dedicated to presenting his works to a wider audience. Notably Britten's first large-scale opera, Peter Grimes, was premiered by Sadler's Wells Opera (which later became ENO) in 1945. Among other past productions of Britten's operas are Gloriana (1966), The Rape of Lucretia (1983), Billy Budd (1988), A Midsummer Night's Dream (1995), Death in Venice (2007) and The Turn of the Screw (2024). Albert Herring was premiered in June 1947 at Glyndebourne. With a libretto by Britten's frequent collaborator Eric Crozier, it is a free adaption of an original story by Guy de Maupassant.