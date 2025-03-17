Photos: Emma Kingston, Zizi Strallen, and the New London Cast of WICKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released ahead of the 2025/26 West End company of Wicked, led by Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda. They begin performances at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 25 March 2025. The current 2024/25 company’s final performance will take place on Sunday 23 March 2025.

From Tuesday 25 March 2025 the London company will star Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Hannah Qureshi (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond) and Ross Carpenter (Boq), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young. Please click HERE for company biogs.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman have collaborated on the two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Part 1 of the blockbuster opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest-grossing film, based on a stage musical, in history. Wicked: For Good will be released in the UK on November 21, 2025.

