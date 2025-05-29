Photos: ELEPHANT at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Elephant opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 29 May, with previews from 22 May, and runs until 28 June.
Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire – Elephant is a bold and magnetic exploration of identity in 21st Century Britain which was conceived and produced in its original form by the Bush Theatre. It opened in the company’s Studio space where it became the fastest selling show in their history, before transferring a year later to their main theatre space to sell out success. Lucas received the Best Writer Award at The Stage Debut Awards and was nominated for Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
