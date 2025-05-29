 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ELEPHANT at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Elephant opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 29 May, with previews from 22 May, and runs until 28 June.

By: May. 29, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new production photos have been released for Elephant at the Menier Chocolate Factory ahead of opening night.  Elephant opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 29 May, with previews from 22 May, and runs until 28 June. Check out the photos below!

Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire – Elephant is a bold and magnetic exploration of identity in 21st Century Britain which was conceived and produced in its original form by the Bush Theatre. It opened in the company’s Studio space where it became the fastest selling show in their history, before transferring a year later to their main theatre space to sell out success. Lucas received the Best Writer Award at The Stage Debut Awards and was nominated for Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%
Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10%
Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos