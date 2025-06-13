Photos: DREAM BALLETS: A TRIPLE BILL in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill. The production features choreography by Julia Cheng (Allegro), Shelley Maxwell (Oklahoma!) & Kate Prince (Carousel). Check out rehearsal photos below!

A timeless celebration of dance and music from three of the UK’s leading musical theatre choreographers, accompanied live on stage by the 26-piece orchestra of the Sinfonia Smith Square, and set to the magical scores of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s dream ballets.

In this enchanting triple bill, the dream ballets are re-imagined for the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre stage by award-winning musical theatre dance makers Julia Cheng (Fiddler on the Roof) who choreographs the rarely performed Allegro, Shelley Maxwell (Get Up Stand Up!) who choreographs Oklahoma!’s dream ballet and Kate Prince (Message in a Bottle, Zoo Nation) who choreographs the dream ballet from Carousel, all with extended new musical arrangements by Tony Award winner Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country).

A unique opportunity to experience Rodgers & Hammerstein’s music brought to life through dance like never before.

For Allegro, choreographed by Julia Cheng, the dancers are Asmara Cammock, Jonadette Carpio, Paris Crossley,Jevan Howard-Jones, Hannah Joseph and Stuart Thomas. For Oklahoma!, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, the dancers are Tanisha Addicott, Chris Akrill, José Alves Tania Dimbelo, Nahum McLean and Vanessa Vince-Pang. For Carousel, choreographed by Kate Prince, the dancers are Deavion Brown, Tommy Franzen, Nethra Menon,Hannah Sandilands, Elijah Smith and Malachi Welch. Creatives include Simon Hale (Orchestration & Arrangements); Joshie Harriette (Lighting Designer); Nick Lidster (Sound Designer); Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor & Conductor); Yann Seabra (Costume Designer) and Sinfonia Smith Square (Orchestra).

