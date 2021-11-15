Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out All New Photos of MAGIC GOES WRONG in Action

The production is playing at The Apollo Theatre for a limited season until 27 February 2022.

Nov. 15, 2021  

A selection of new production images have been released for Magic Goes Wrong now playing at The Apollo Theatre for a limited season until 27 February 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, this evening of grand illusion with breath-taking tricks and typical Mischief comedy will tickle your funny bones and fill you with wonder. Magic Goes Wrong opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Believe The Impossible with £20 Tuesdays! Mischief have announced 200 tickets available at just £20 on Tuesday performances. More details here.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

Shane David-Joseph

Jane Milligan and Louise Beresford

Kazeem Tosin-Amore

Jane Milligan and Louise Beresford

Henry Lewis and Sydney K Smith

Genevieve Nicole, Kazeem Tosin-Amore, Jane Milligan, Louise Beresford, Henry Lewis, Sydney K Smith


