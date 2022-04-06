Photos: Check Out All New Photos From WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION at London's County Hall

New production images have been released of the new cast of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall, which is now booking until September 2022.

The new cast includes Joshua Glenister as the accused, Leonard Vole, opposite Lauren O'Neil as Romaine. Owen Oakeshott will play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC. He is joined by Peter Landi as Mr Mayhew, Richard Teverson as Mr Myers QC, and James Hayes as Mr Justice Wainwright.

The company is completed by James Alper, Lily Blunsom-Washbrook, Jonathan Brenner, Simon Butteriss, Vicki Davids, William Donaldson, Nick Hardie, Andrew Hollingworth, Mandi Symonds, Naomi Taylor, Matt Weyland, and Donnavan Yates.

Now in its fifth year, Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.