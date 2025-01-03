Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL UK Tour in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new rehearsal photos have been released for BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL, which starts its UK Tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 6 January 2025.

Starring Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Georgia Bradshaw as Zahara, Ryan Carter as Jagwire, Carla Bertran as Tink, Luke Street as Ledoux and Carly Burns as Valkyrie. The cast is completed by Leo Abad, Peter Camilleri, Joshua Dever, Reece Duncan, Georgia Holland, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Natalie Pilkington, Harriet Richardson-Cockerline, Sophie-Rose Emery, Catherine Saunders, Ethan Tanner, Craig Watson, James Wilkinson-Jones and Beth Woodcock.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser and General Manage-ment by Julian Stoneman & Jack Maple for MPSI Ltd.

Comments