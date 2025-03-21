Photos: Anna Chancellor, Katherine Kingsley and More in PLAYHOUSE CREATURES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at production images for Playhouse Creatures at the Orange Tree ahead of opening night tonight. This revival of April De Angelis’ Playhouse Creatures directed by Michael Oakley features a stellar cast of Anna Chancellor (Mrs Betterton), Zoe Brough (Nell Gwyn), Doña Croll (Doll Common), Katherine Kingsley (Mrs Marshall) and Nicole Sawyerr (Mrs Farley). See photos here!



Playhouse Creatures opens on 21 March, with previews from 15 March and runs until 12 April before touring to Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from 22 – 26 April and Theatre Royal Bath from 28 April – 3 May.



I’m an actress. They’ve never had one of those before. I’m a novelty.



It’s the swinging (16)60s, and ‘the merry monarch’ Charles II is on the throne. After violent civil war, England's theatres have finally reopened and, for the first time, women are allowed to perform in public.



In the West End, grande dame Mrs Betterton (Chancellor) rules the roost. But there’s a new face in town: an orange-seller with dreams of stardom.



From dressing-room camaraderie to bitter rivalry, April De Angelis’ gloriously exuberant, bawdily funny and deeply poignant play celebrates five women grabbing this newfound freedom and making their way in an unfamiliar world. But at what price?



Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz

