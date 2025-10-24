Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL In Rehearsal At The Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Vic today released rehearsal photos and announced the full cast and charity partner for its 2025 production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production runs from November 12, 2025, through January 10, 2026, with press night on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The newly released rehearsal photos offer a glimpse inside the creative process as the company brings the Dickens classic back to life for another holiday season. The images capture Paul Hilton (The Inheritance, Lady Macbeth, Slow Horses) in rehearsal as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by the ensemble in moments of music, movement, and storytelling that have become hallmarks of The Old Vic’s celebrated production.

Joining Hilton are Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Jamie Doncaster as Swing, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Matthew Durkan as Fred, Lauren Jones as Little Fan, Rachel Moran as Dance Captain/Swing, Stuart Neal as Father/Marley, Claire O’Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Parisa Shahmir as Mrs. Cratchit, Tanisha Spring as Belle, Kibong Tanji as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Connor Wood as Young Ebenezer. The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by Olive Mac Mahon, Freddie Merritt, Hannah Slater, and Vinnie Stone.

Following last year’s record-breaking box office success, A Christmas Carol returns as one of London’s most cherished holiday traditions. Tickets are on sale now.