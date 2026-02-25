Photos: In Rehearsal Images for WELCOME TO PEMFORT at Soho Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First rehearsal photos have been released for WELCOME TO PEMFORT, written by Sarah Power (Grud) and directed by Ed Madden (The Habits). The production will be staged in the Main House at Soho Theatre from Friday 13 March through Saturday 18 April.

The play follows Uma as she attempts to save a struggling countryside castle — which is, in reality, just a fort. Her plan is to stage a Living History event complete with chainmail and sword fighting. As preparations come together and newcomer Kurtis begins to settle in, tensions simmer in a village where everybody knows everybody — and not everything can be kept quiet.

The cast includes Sean Delaney (The Ferryman, West End and Broadway; BBC’s Killing Eve) as Kurtis, Debra Gillett (Pandemonium, Soho Theatre; The Madness of George III, Nottingham Playhouse) as Uma, Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Lockwood & Co., Netflix; Lord of the Flies, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Glenn, and Lydia Larson (The Good John Proctor, Jermyn Street Theatre; You Stupid Darkness!, Paines Plough) as Ria.

The creative team includes writer Sarah Power, director Ed Madden, set and costume designer Alys Whitehead, associate set and costume designer Victoria Maytom, lighting designer Cheng Keng, sound designer Max Pappenheim, production manager Tom Davis-Coleman for The Production Family, costume supervisor Florence McGlynn, casting director Becky Paris, intimacy director Georgina Makhubele, fight director Enric Ortuño, company stage manager Lisa Cochrane, deputy stage manager Abi Morris, and assistant stage manager Charlotte Smith-Barker.

WELCOME TO PEMFORT is part of a season of in-house produced new writing in Soho Theatre’s Main House, alongside Eoin McAndrew’s Little Brother (Verity Bargate Award winner), David Ireland’s Most Favoured, Miriam Battye’s The Virgins, and Dave Harris’s Tender.