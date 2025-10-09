Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG Cast in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at new rehearsal pictures for Mischief's upcoming festive fiasco, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

West End performances begin at the Apollo Theatre on 6 December 2025 and its UK tour begins a the Lowry in Salford on 2 November 2025.

Turning this Christmas classic into chaos are: Matt Cavendish as Max, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Sasha Frost as Sandra, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit and Dumile Sibanda will share the role of Annie. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Will Bishop, Siobhan Cha Cha, Colm Gleeson and Ashley Tucker.

This brand new Goes Wrong comedy sees the chaos and humour of the Cornley Amateur Dramatic Society return, and is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The production welcomes back director Matt DiCarlo following critical claim for his West End directorial debut of the Comedy About Spies.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will run at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 7 week run from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 25 January 2026 and there will be a Gala Performance on Sunday 14 December 2025 at 5pm.

The show will embark on a UK Tour from 2 November 2025 at the Lowry in Salford, then tours to the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Theatre Royal Bath before heading into the West End. It will then continue to crash around the UK until March 2026, visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre in Glasgow and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where the tour finishes on 1 March 2026.

The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. It’s sure to be a disastrous take on the much-loved classic Christmas story of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Will Cornley finally change their ways, or will their misfortunes wreak havoc yet again?

Photo credit: Danny Kaan