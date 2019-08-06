Photo Flash: Sneak Peek at EVITA at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The fastest selling production in the theatre's history, Evita plays at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 21 September.

Evita is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

The cast includes: Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Frances Mayli McCann, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Samantha Pauly, Adam Pearce, Ektor Rivera, Trent Saunders, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya. Four children alternate at each performance: Saffia Layla, Ava Masters, Chanai Owusu-Ansah and Ellicia Simondwood.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You