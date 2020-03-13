Photo Flash: ON BLUEBERRY HILL Celebrates Opening Night at Trafalgar Studios

The glorious new production of On Blueberry Hill from Olivier Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Irish theatre company, Fishamble, has opened at Trafalgar Studios.

Following hugely successful and sell-out seasons in Dublin and New York, Fishamble's critically acclaimed production of Sebastian Barry's new play runs in Studio 1 until 2 May.

On Blueberry Hill is Sebastian Barry's first new play in 10 years. He is one of Ireland's greatest living award-winning writers and the current Laureate of Irish Fiction. Born in Dublin in 1955, Barry's novels and plays have won multiple awards and he's had two consecutive novels, A Long Long Way (2005) and The Secret Scripture (2008), shortlisted for the MAN Booker Prize.﻿

Reprising their roles in this production of On Blueberry Hill are Irish Times Theatre Award and Olivier Award winner Niall Buggy and West End and Broadway star David Ganly.

In Barry's beautiful style, On Blueberry Hill features best of friends and worst of enemies Christy (Buggy) and PJ (Ganly), who are destined to share their lives for twenty years. As the two men reflect on the hope and torment of life outside - they slowly uncover the events that have led them to their world with explosive, bittersweet consequences.

This production of On Blueberry Hill was originally produced by Fishamble and will be produced in the West End by Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Fishamble.





