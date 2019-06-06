Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI is hard at work in rehearsal, get a peek inside with photos below!
The world première of the major new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize winning Life of Pi by Lolita Chakrabarti is directed by Max Webster; and Third Angel's The Department of Distractions - a co-production with Northern Stage, produced in association with Sheffield Theatres.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of the book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
Hiran Abeysekera and Tara Divina
Mina Anwar and Tara Divina
Owain Gwynn, Kate Colebrook and FrEd Davis
Owain Gwynn, Kate Colebrook and FrEd Davis
Syreeta Kumar and Tara Divina
Tara Divina, Raj Ghatak and Kammy Darweish
Tara Divina, Syreeta Kumar and Kammy Darweish