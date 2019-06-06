Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI

Jun. 6, 2019  

Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI is hard at work in rehearsal, get a peek inside with photos below!

The world première of the major new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize winning Life of Pi by Lolita Chakrabarti is directed by Max Webster; and Third Angel's The Department of Distractions - a co-production with Northern Stage, produced in association with Sheffield Theatres.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of the book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Hiran Abeysekera

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Hiran Abeysekera

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Hiran Abeysekera and Tara Divina

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Mina Anwar

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Mina Anwar and Tara Divina

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Owain Gwynn, Kate Colebrook and FrEd Davis

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Owain Gwynn, Kate Colebrook and FrEd Davis

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Finn Caldwell

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Raj Ghatak and Kammy Darweish

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Syreeta Kumar and Tara Divina

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Tara Divina, Raj Ghatak and Kammy Darweish

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Sheffield Theatres' LIFE OF PI
Tara Divina, Syreeta Kumar and Kammy Darweish



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Guest Blog: Alex Cardall On Winning The Stephen Sondheim Student Performer Of The Year Award
  • Photo Flash: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 30th Anniversary
  • Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION
  • YOU ONLY LIVE FOREVER Comes to Soho Theatre
  • Full Line Up Announced For River Stage Festival 2019
  • Ore Oduba And Carley Stenson To Join Jason Manford In CURTAINS UK Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup