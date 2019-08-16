Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HOW LOVE IS SPELT

Aug. 16, 2019  

Get a peek inside the rehearsal room for How Love Is Spelt which plays at Southwark Playhouse from 4th - 28th September.

Set in 2004, How Love Is Spelt tells the story of Peta, who's new in town and ready for whatever London has to throw at her. She's looking for romance, for friendship, for exciting people to lead her on big adventures. But being an independent woman in the new millennium isn't easy, especially when there's a constant reminder of the life you're trying to escape. With each new encounter, Peta flirts with what might have been, but has the journey to London put enough distance between her and her past?

This nostalgic and honest meditation on love and relationships from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning playwright Chloë Moss (This Wide Night, Soho Theatre; Dickensian, BBC), was first produced and performed at the Bush Theatre in 2004.

The production stars Michelle Collins, Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders), Benjamin O'Mahony (BBC's Ripper Street), Yana Penrose (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Larner Wallace-Taylor (An Inspector Calls, UK tour), and Duncan Moore (Windows and Caste, Finborough Theatre)

Photo Credit: Truan Munro

Nigel Boyle and Ben O'Mahony

Ben O'Mahony

Duncan Moore and Larner Wallace-Taylor

Duncan Moore

Duncan Moore

Larner Wallace-Taylor

Larner Wallace-Taylor

Michelle Collins

Michelle Collins

Nigel Boyle

Nigel Boyle

Yana Penrose

Yana Penrose



