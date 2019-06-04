Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL

Jun. 4, 2019  

Get a peek inside rehearsals for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Hansel and Gretel, a co-production with English National Opera, which plays 14 - 22 June. Sung in English, two casts will sing at alternate performances.

With 7 lead performers at each performance, an ensemble of 30, and an orchestra of 19, plus conductor, Hansel and Gretel will be the Open Air Theatre's largest Company.

Rachel Kelly and Heather Lowe share the role of Hansel. Susanna Hurrell and Elizabeth Karani share the role of Gretel. Mother is played by Rosie Aldridgeand Gweneth Ann Rand, and Father by Duncan Rock and Ben McAteer. Alasdair Elliott and John Findon share the role of the Witch. Gillian Keith takes the role of the Sandman at all performances, with He Wu as the Dew Fairy.

Joining the already announced conductor Ben Glassberg and director Timothy Sheader, design is by Peter McKintosh, movement direction byLizzi Gee, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Alasdair Elliott

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Ben Glassberg

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Duncan Rock

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Elizabeth Karani

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Gillian Keith

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Gweneth Ann Rand and Ben McAteer

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
He Wu, Carole Hancock

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
HeatheR Lowe

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
John Findon

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Rachel Kelly and Susanna Hurrell

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Rosie Aldridge and Duncan Rock

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
Timothy Sheader and Ben Glassberg



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with HANSEL AND GRETEL
  • SIX, COME FROM AWAY, and Many More Announced For Kids Week 2019
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Ashley Roberts and Lucie Jones in Rehearsal for WAITRESS
  • Photo Flash: Iconic FRIENDS Image Re-created to Mark West End Premiere of EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION
  • Sarah Morrison Joins The Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Guest Blog: Jeremy Goldstein On TRUTH TO POWER CAFE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup