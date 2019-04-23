Photo Flash: First Look at Sally Field, Jenna Coleman, and the Cast of ALL MY SONS

'You don't realize how people can hate, Chris, they can hate so much they'll tear the world to pieces...'

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin directs Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan in Arthur Miller's blistering drama in a co-production with Headlong Theatre at the Old Vic, opening tonight. Further casting includes Bessie Carter, Oliver Johnstone, Kayla Meikle and Sule Rimi.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You