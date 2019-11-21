Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos For THE BOY IN THE DRESS at Royal Shakespeare Company

Production images for the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) new musical The Boy in the Dresshave now been released.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Walliams, The Boy in the Dress features sixteen original compositions by Robbie Williams and his long-term writing partner Guy Chambers.

This heart-warming comedy - telling the story of star striker and fashion lover Dennis - is directed by RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran, and adapted by former RSC writer-in-residence Mark Ravenhill.

The production is now running in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until 8 March 2020.

The role of Dennis will be played by Oliver Crouch, Jackson Laing, Tom Lomas and Toby Mocrei. Darvesh, Dennis' best friend, will be played by Ethan Dattani, Shivain Kara-Patel, Kassian Shae Ahktar and Arjun Singh Khakh. Asha Banks, Tabitha Knowles and Miriam Nyarko will play Lisa James, Dennis' fashion-savvy friend, while Alfie Jukes and Zachary Loonie will play his older brother John.

Rufus Hound plays Dennis' dad; Irvine Iqbal plays Raj, the shopkeeper; Natasha Lewis plays Dennis' best friend Darvesh's mum, Forbes Masson plays Mr Hawtrey, the headmaster from Dennis' school, and Charlotte Wakefield plays Miss Windsor.

Other cast includes David Birch (Maudlin Street Captain), Hannah Fairclough (ensemble), Max Gill(Big Mac), Ahmed Hamad (ensemble), Ryan Heenan (Rory), Charlotte Jaconelli (Lorna), Alim Jayda (ensemble), Christina Modestou (Miss Bresslaw), Alexander Moneypenny (Gareth), Clancy Ryan (ensemble), Cilla Silvia (ensemble), Jack Anthony Smart (Swing), Ben Thompson (Oddbod), Jamie Tyler (St Kenneth's Captain), Georgie Westall (Swing), Grace Wylde (Louise).

The production is designed by Robert Jones, Choreography is by Aletta Collins, Lighting is by Mark Henderson and sound by Paul Groothuis and Tom Marshall.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Forbes Masson

Toby Mocrei

The company

Natasha Lewis with the company

Irvine Iqbal and Jackson Laing

Asha Banks and Jackson Laing

Jackson Laing and company

Jackson Laing

Asha Banks and company

Jackson Laing and Rufus Hound





