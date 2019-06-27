Photo Flash: First Look at JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Barbican

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar played two sell-out seasons at the Open Air Theatre, winning both the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before transferring to the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2018.

Robert Tripolino plays Jesus, Ricardo Afonso plays Judas, Sallay Garnett plays Mary, Samuel Buttery plays Herod, Matt Cardle* plays Pilate, Cavin Cornwall plays Caiaphas and Nathan Amzi plays Annas. Tim Newman reprises his performance as Simon, and Matthew Harvey as Peter.

Completing the cast are: Daniel Bailey, Bernadette Bangura, Robert Bannon, Cyrus Brandon, Melanie Bright, Georgia Carling, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Luke Hall, Simon Hardwick, Zac Hawkins, Dayle Hodge, Stevie Hutchinson, Cleopatra Joseph, Rachel Moran, Billy Nevers, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

www.barbican.org.uk | www.OpenAirTheatre.com

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





